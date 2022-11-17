Menu

Crime

Hatchet Lake First Nation man charged with manslaughter of his son

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 5:31 pm
On Nov. 16, Wollaston Lake RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at a residence on Hatchet Lake First Nation.  Officers located injured victim, 28-year-old Donald Mercredi, on the scene and was later declared deceased by EMS. . View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Donald Mercredi, 56, of Hatchet Lake First Nation has been charged with the manslaughter of his son.

On Nov. 16, Wollaston Lake RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at a residence on Hatchet Lake First Nation.

Officers located the injured victim, 28-year-old Donald Mercredi, on the scene and he was later declared deceased by EMS.

Trending Now

Donald Mercredi, Sr. is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court Nov. 18.

