Hatchet Lake First Nation man charged with manslaughter of his son

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Donald Mercredi, 56, of Hatchet Lake First Nation has been charged with the manslaughter of his son.

On Nov. 16, Wollaston Lake RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at a residence on Hatchet Lake First Nation.

Officers located the injured victim, 28-year-old Donald Mercredi, on the scene and he was later declared deceased by EMS.

Donald Mercredi, Sr. is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court Nov. 18.