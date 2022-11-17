Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions

The Manitoba government is considering a move to year-round daylight time.
A bill now before the legislature would put a halt to the annual spring fall time changes, but there’s a catch. The United States must also make the change to permanent daylight time and Manitobans must support the idea.
Read more: Watch out for negative effects of daylight saving time switch: therapist
Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke says public consultations are to begin early next year.
Ontario and British Columbia have passed similar laws that are also contingent on states south of the border adopting year-round daylight time.
There is no indication that might happen any time soon, as a U.S. bill to adopt the change has stalled in Congress.
Most states and provinces extended daylight time by four weeks in 2007 and maintained the tradition of changing clocks twice a year.
Comments