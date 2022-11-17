Fatal blaze in N.S. caused by ‘power tool spontaneously catching fire,’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old woman died following a house fire in Upper Wedgeport, N.S.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP said they responded to the fire on Boudreau Road, along with fire crews and EHS, just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers learned that the woman had been found inside the home, and was taken out but unconscious.

“When RCMP officers arrived at the scene, they woman still had not regain consciousness. Paramedics with EHS took over care, however the woman could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased,” police said in a release.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.

According to RCMP, investigators have determined the fire was caused by an “electric power tool spontaneously catching fire.”

“The fire is not suspicious and the investigation has been concluded,” RCMP said.