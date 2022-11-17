Friday celebrations continue with Grey Cup Festival

See more sharing options

The Grey Cup Festival continues on Friday in Regina with events starting as early as 10 a.m.

Festivities started on Tuesday and end with the big game on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

Here’s what’s taking place in the Queen City for CFL fans and families on Friday.

Fan State of the League

Fans can join CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie at the Viterra International Trade Centre from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. inside Riderville.

A replica 109th Grey Cup Coin will be handed out to the first 500 fans.

Admission is free.

NexGen Energy Street Festival

The NexGen Energy Street Festival continues its second day at Confederation Park.

The free, all-ages event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and has several activities like a pancake breakfast, axe throwing, a football skills game, entertainment on the community stage, a light show and a drone show.

Esports – Path to Glory

Over 200 professional players will be facing off in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament Friday and Saturday at the Brandt Centre at REAL District from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The tournament sees professional players compete for a $50,000 prize pool.

Admission is free and there is an opportunity for the general public to join in on the SKL Esports website.

The Digital Zone

Families and sports fans can play a number of games for free at the Viterra International Trade Centre’s Digital Zone from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A virtual field goal kicking competition, head-to-head stage, robot soccer matches, and an augmented reality dodgeball game are available to play.

Fans can also pose in an augmented reality photo booth to get a shot with their favourite team.

Family Fair

A free family fair will be held at the AffinityPlex from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Large inflatable obstacles are available for families to climb.

Huddle in the Heartland is a youth football program for kids who want to learn football or already enjoy the sport.

The hands-on event will have player-led drills, position breakdowns and an interactive skills competition.

Gainer’s Heartland

The Ag-Ex building has a free admission area called Gainer’s Heartland, offering a range of activities.

Face painting, a photo booth, inflatable slides, Indigenous games and artifacts, and food trucks are just some of the things offered at the venue.

Community Stage

A number of artists will be performing at the Confederation Park community stage for free from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

High Steppin’ Daddy will be performing classic rock and country from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

The Otherz Band will play classic rock and country cover tunes from 4:10 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

Aubrie Houk will be performing from 5:10 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Arcana Kings, a rock band with a bit of bagpipes, play from 6:10 p.m. to 6:55 p.m., as well as from 7:10 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

Kris the Sky will end the stage performances for the night from 8:10 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.

CFL Alumni Association Legends Luncheon

A meal, silent auction, live auction, and heads-or-tails fundraiser will be held at the Queensbury Convention Centre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is $150, and CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the Grey Cup will be in attendance.

Awards will be handed out, and alumni members will be seated at every table.

Huddle in the Heartland

Youth aged 5-12 can take part in the Huddle in the Heartland program at the AffinityPlex from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kids can try different drills and learn about the game of football for free.

Activities include accuracy throwing, kicking and running.

Calgary Grey Cup Committee Pancake Breakfast

A free pancake breakfast is being held at Confederation Park on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1p.m.

Team Party Rooms

Party rooms for those 19 or older are available at the Cooperators Centre and Viterra International Trade Centre.

There are six rooms, with some of them opening as early as 12 p.m.

A $104 pass is available for all days, or a single-day pass is $50.

Touchdown Manitoba

A number of performances, cheer teams and mascots are available at the Cooperators Centre from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The 19+ event has a $33.50 entry fee.

CFLPA State of the Union

The free event takes place in the REAL District at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Meeting Room 6.

The public is welcome and the event runs from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CFLPA Players’ HQ

The Fat Badger will have a meet and greet with CFL Stars from 3:p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

NexGen Drone Show

Confederation Park will hold a light show with 300 drones in the sky from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The light show tells a story, while also highlighting all nine CFL teams.

Admission is free.