Crime

Police investigate shots fired at moving vehicle in underground parking lot in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 11:03 am
Halton regional police say a group of men shot at a car in an underground parking lot early on Nov. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton regional police say a group of men shot at a car in an underground parking lot early on Nov. 17, 2022. @HRPS

Halton police are investigating an early morning shooting in which a victim was shot at in an underground parking lot in Oakville, Ont.

Investigators say around 4 a.m. on Thursday a group of males approached a man in his vehicle in a parkade near Bishops Gate and Pilgrims Way.

The suspects tried to get into the victim’s auto before he drove away.

Several shots were fired at the vehicle as it sped away, say police.

Read more: Hamilton police say more ‘crime guns’ seized in 2022 than previous three years

There were no injuries in the shooting.

Detectives say the suspects, described as males wearing dark clothing and masks, fled the scene in awaiting vehicles.

Halton police are seeking witnesses and security camera footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

