Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week underway in the Okanagan

Churches across the Okanagan opened their doors to collect shoebox donations, as part of the Operation Christmas Child project this week.

The annual project, organized by Samaritan’s Purse, collects shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, alongside a $10 donation, for children in need around the world.

National Shoebox Collection Week runs from Nov. 14-20.

Last year Canadians filled more than 413,000 boxes for children in West Africa and Central America.

“As the world struggles to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19, children in these regions need joy more than ever,” read the Samaritan’s Purse release.

The organization works with more than 100 countries and this year even more children will be receiving shoeboxes.

“New this year is some shoeboxes will be going to Philippines and new this year is some shoeboxes will be going to Ukraine,” said South Okanagan Central Drop-off team leader Karen Linton.

“So, it’s really great to be partnering with people in Ukraine because those kids need a lot of hope right now.”

The shoeboxes that are brought into one of the hundred of drop-off locations around Canada by the deadline will be delivered to children beyond just the holiday season.

OKANAGAN DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Vernon Alliance Church (Central drop off location)

2601 43 Avenue Vernon, British Columbia V1T 3L1

Wed. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thur. 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fri. 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sat. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sun. 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Lake Country Alliance Church (Drop off location)

12025 Oceola Road Lake Country, British Columbia V4V 1H1

Wed. 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thur. 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fri. 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sat. CLOSED

Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Kelowna Gospel Fellowship (Central drop-off location)

3714 Gordon Drive Kelowna, British Columbia V1W 4M8

Wed. 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thur. 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fri. 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sat. 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sun. 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Embassy Church (Drop off location)

410 Leathead Road Kelowna, British Columbia V1X 2J4

Wed. 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thur. 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sun. CLOSED

Penticton Alliance Church (Central drop off location)

197 Brandon Avenue Penticton, British Columbia V2A 6X6

Wed. 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thur. 11:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fri. CLOSED

Sat. 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sun. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Anyone who would like to donate after the deadline can fill a shoebox virtually on the Samaritan’s Purse website.