Flair Airlines cancels Arizona-bound route, snowbirds at a standstill

Send this page to someone via email

Snowbirds looking to get away from Alberta’s cold winter may have a more difficult time heading south now that Flair Airlines has cancelled the direct flight to Tucson heading out of Lethbridge.

The airline confirmed to Global News Wednesday that the weekly flight to Arizona will no longer be departing out of the Lethbridge airport.

The new route, which was originally announced in March, was supposed to start later this month. However, a lack of specialized equipment at the Lethbridge airport, including on- and off-boarding ramps, and supply chain issues are keeping these snowbirds on the ground for the time being.

Back in March, city officials said the southbound flight was the result of direct resident feedback — 80 per cent of respondents to the “My YQL” survey said U.S. sun destinations, specifically Arizona, were their most preferred option for new flight routes.

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers who had seats saved on any of the upcoming, now cancelled flights will be getting a full refund, Flair Airlines said in a statement to Global News.

“We understand many Lethbridge and area residents were looking forward to enjoying the Arizona sunshine in the coming weeks and this news will be a disappointment and disruptive to many. Flair Airlines is looking forward to continuing our partnership with the airport as we move ahead to prepare for service in December 2023.”