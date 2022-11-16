Pride mural defaced, flags stolen and burnt in downtown Grande Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating after reports of “hateful and intolerant” behaviour towards the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

RCMP said since September, multiple Pride flags have been stolen from the VLA-Montrose area and a burnt flag was found in the downtown area. It was also reported that the Pride mural at 102 Avenue and 101 Street was spray painted with hateful signs and words multiple times.

Police said it is unknown whether the incidents are connected.

“Although it is difficult to determine motivations of those responsible until they are identified, this mischief demonstrates a hateful and intolerant attitude towards the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” said Cst. Lindsay McNab in a news release.

Those with information about the crimes are asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers.