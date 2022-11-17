Kingston police release name of victim in homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A rural Kingston neighbourhood is still reeling from the news that the sudden death of an 88-year-old man is now a homicide investigation, according to Kingston police.

Police have now released the name of the victim, Jahzerah Berndt.

Kingston police continue to investigate the incident that occurred at a home in the 2100 block of McKendry Road in Glenburnie north of Kingston.

The forensic unit was at the house most of Wednesday and police tape that extends into neighbours’ yards on either side of the home remains up.

Tom Hollingsworth lives down the road from Berndt’s house. He says he’s known Berndt for about 60 years.

According to Hollingsworth, they worked together for several decades and Berndt helped Hollingsworth build the home he lives in today.

“I introduced him to my pastor once when we were at a wake at the church,” said Hollingsworth, remembering his friend fondly. “I said, ‘This is the nicest fella in the world that you’ll ever meet,’ and that’s the truth.”

Hollingsworth says he’s still digesting the news that his friend is gone.

“It’s a grief but it seems even worse than grief. It’s unreal,” said Hollingsworth. “I can’t explain it. I’ve never felt like this before with a friend being… whatever it is that’s happened. I can’t really express it. I’ve never gone through this thing before in my life.”

In a release on Tuesday police said they are not aware of any ongoing risk to public safety but they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Jamie Graham or Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow.