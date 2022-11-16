Saint John not included in new federal housing money, party MP rejects decision

Send this page to someone via email

Following a housing announcement by the federal government, Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long was surprised by the decision not to include Saint John in that funding.

$500 million was distributed to 41 municipalities last week under the Rapid Housing Initiative, which provides money for affordable housing. Two New Brunswick municipalities were included in the announcement for New Brunswick, including Moncton and Fredericton.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Long said he was disappointed that federal Liberals left his riding in the dark.

“I reject this decision by my government,” said Long in the post.

“While I respect that these programs are complex and that the decisions are rarely simple, I will not accept our riding not being eligible for the cities stream.”

Long said he wanted to prioritize Saint John for the next stream of funding, which opens in December for applications, noting that he plans on advocating with Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.

The funding is apart of a pipeline of funds across Canada under the Canadian National Housing Strategy, which promised $72 billion by 2030.

Affordable housing has been an issue that has plagued the city for an extended period of time, with nearly 130 individuals experiencing homelessness, according to the Human Development Council for October, and many shelters in the city are showing near full capacity rates.

Local organizations have been feeling the pinch across the Port City, with many noting long lines for housing and fears of the supply of a tank nearly empty of affordable places to live.

“Frankly speaking, the amount of housing availability has been dwindling, vacancy rates are low, and accessibility has become a challenge,” said Mohamed Bagha, managing director of the Saint John Newcomers Centre.

“We need to build fast. We need to find what is available, and we need to fill what is empty right now.”

The Saint John Newcomers Centre has been working with new residents to try and find more affordable housing for many of those who are new to the county and called for all levels of government to pitch in to do their part.

Like many throughout the city, they are finding there are fewer units available, and they’re being snatched up quickly on the market.