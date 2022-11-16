Flu outbreak declared at Guelph General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An influenza outbreak has been declared at Guelph General Hospital.

In a news release, hospital officials say two patients in the 5 West unit acquired influenza while in hospital.

They say visitors to that unit will be allowed in provided that they wear a mask at all times.

The hospital is also advising people not to visit patients if they are feeling unwell.

They say if no further cases are reported, the outbreak will be lifted this coming Monday at the earliest.