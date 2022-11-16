Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Damage to Louis Riel headstone being investigated as possible hate crime, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 11:12 am
Winnipeg police are looking for this man (right), suspected of damaging Louis Riel's headstone. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking for this man (right), suspected of damaging Louis Riel's headstone. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police say they’re looking for a man suspected of damaging the headstone of iconic Manitoba Métis leader Louis Riel last month.

Police said Wednesday — the anniversary of Riel’s execution in 1885 — that the Oct. 17 incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

When the headstone, a local landmark at the St. Boniface Cathedral Cemetery, was initially damaged, the Manitoba Métis Federation called it an “insult to all Manitobans.”

“This deliberate, targeted attack and the complete disrespect shown to Louis Riel as the historic leader of the Red River Métis, the founder of Manitoba and its first premier, is appalling,” said federation president David Chartrand in an Oct. 20 release.

Trending Now

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating after gravesite of Louis Riel defaced

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released a photo of a man who was seen at the site three days before it was vandalized, and said he’s believed to be the person involved in the incident.

Anyone with information can call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'St. Boniface Museum: Exploring Louis Riel’s past'
St. Boniface Museum: Exploring Louis Riel’s past
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceHate Crimecrime in winnipegManitoba Metis FederationLouis Rielheadstone damaged
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers