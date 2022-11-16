Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 16'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 16
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16.

A fall prevention program from the Saskatoon Fire Department, empty nesters elevating their spaces and Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department educating the public on fall prevention

One in three adults over the age of 65 will fall each year, increasing to one in two over the age of 85.

The Saskatoon Fire Department has a fall prevention program for older adults.

Dori Krahn, a community relations coordinator with the department, discusses falls can be prevented.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department educating the public on fall prevention'
Saskatoon Fire Department educating the public on fall prevention

Empty nesters elevating spaces: Décor and Design

It’s a question parents have — what to do with their home once the children move out.

Amy Schauss from Metric Design says some look at elevating their space and adding a bit more luxury.

Trending Now

She looks at some common upgrades that are undertaken in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Empty nesters elevating spaces: Décor and Design'
Empty nesters elevating spaces: Décor and Design

Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy reflects on touring and songwriting

Blue Rodeo started making music back in the mid-1980s after Jim Cuddy, Bob Wiseman and Greg Keelor got together and put on a show in Toronto.

They make a stop in Saskatoon this week on their latest tour.

Frontman Jim Cuddy talks with Chris Carr about life on the road and the art of songwriting.

Click to play video: 'Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy reflects on touring and song writing'
Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy reflects on touring and song writing

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Cloudy conditions persist — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 16'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 16
