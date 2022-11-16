Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Send this page to someone via email

A fall prevention program from the Saskatoon Fire Department, empty nesters elevating their spaces and Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department educating the public on fall prevention

One in three adults over the age of 65 will fall each year, increasing to one in two over the age of 85.

The Saskatoon Fire Department has a fall prevention program for older adults.

Dori Krahn, a community relations coordinator with the department, discusses falls can be prevented.

Empty nesters elevating spaces: Décor and Design

It’s a question parents have — what to do with their home once the children move out.

Amy Schauss from Metric Design says some look at elevating their space and adding a bit more luxury.

She looks at some common upgrades that are undertaken in Décor and Design.

Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy reflects on touring and songwriting

Blue Rodeo started making music back in the mid-1980s after Jim Cuddy, Bob Wiseman and Greg Keelor got together and put on a show in Toronto.

They make a stop in Saskatoon this week on their latest tour.

Frontman Jim Cuddy talks with Chris Carr about life on the road and the art of songwriting.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Cloudy conditions persist — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast.

