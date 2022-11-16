Snow squalls in the forecast for parts of Simcoe County on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The snowy weather continues into Wednesday, with Environment Canada issuing a snow squall watch for parts of Simcoe County.

Areas impacted include Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Hillsdale, Coldwater, and Orr Lake.

Snow Squalls are expected to develop Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.

The national weather agency predicts between 15 cm to 25 cm of snow could accumulate by noon Thursday.

Visuality may be reduced to near zero because of heavy and blowing snow, the weather agency warns.

Environment Canada says the squalls are expected to develop off Georgian Bay on Wednesday night.

As the winds shift from northwesterly to westerly Thursday morning, the weather agency says the lake effect snow bands are expected to move north and out of the region.

Although there may be some relief Thursday afternoon, the weather agency says more snow squalls are expected to redevelop Thursday night.

Steven Flisfeder, an Environment Canada warning preparedness metrologist, told Global News Tuesday the intensity of the snow is expected to pick up Friday.

Throughout the week, he said the temperature in the region would stay around the freezing mark for daytime highs plus or minus a few degrees, which makes it hard to know how much snow will accumulate.

He said the temperatures would dip to around -5 C for overnight lows.

“What we’re seeing right now is this pattern of colder than normal temperatures are expected for the next approximately two weeks as we head into the beginning of December,” Flisfeder said.

“If you don’t yet have winter tires, make those appointments because snow is going to be consistently in the forecast in the coming weeks and as we head into December. With those lake effect snow squalls, most likely later this week, it’s good to pay extra attention on the roads while you’re driving.”