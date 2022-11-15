Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

City of Lethbridge draft budget creeps higher as deliberations continue

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Lethbridge draft budget creeps higher as deliberations continue'
City of Lethbridge draft budget creeps higher as deliberations continue
City of Lethbridge budget deliberations continued Thursday, focusing on initiatives in the downtown core. The economic standing policy committee made several recommendations for additions to the 2023-2026 operating budget, but the day started with a request for an apology. Erik Bay reports.

The average annual rise in municipal property taxes could now be around four per cent after several recommendations came forward at city budget deliberations Tuesday following some initial friction between members of the economic standing policy committee.

Councillor John Middleton-Hope requested an apology from fellow councillor Belinda Crowson for comments she made during Monday’s session, but he didn’t specify what comments he was referring to.

“When councillors call others names in public it is inappropriate, so I call on councillor Crowson to offer an apology,” said Middleton-Hope.

“If I said something that one of my colleagues took offense to, I apologize,” Crowson said in response. “Certainly, I don’t mean to be offensive in my discussions.”

The committee then turning to crime prevention and outreach, recommending six items be added to the draft budget, including the crime prevention through environmental design grant which helps cover businesses and landowners’ costs for crime prevention improvements.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Lethbridge begins 2023-2026 operating budget deliberations'
City of Lethbridge begins 2023-2026 operating budget deliberations

Transitioning the Lethbridge Outreach, Downtown Safety Education and Clean Sweep programs, as well as the Diversion Outreach Team from one-time funding to ongoing funding is also included in the recommendations.

The SPC also amended the clean sweep funding, recommending the contract pay workers minimum wage or higher.

In total, the six items add roughly 0.16 per cent annually to property taxes.

Read more: Social issues remain top of mind for Lethbridge residents: 2022 survey

Further taxation funding was also recommended for the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee, $50,000 in each of 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The SPC also recommends extending one-term positions within city communications to a permanent full-time position.

Story continues below advertisement

The original request was for three expiring positions to be made permanent.

Two-thirds of the position would be funded by tax dollars.

Deliberations are continuing all week, with the final draft budget to then be sent to council for final approval.

Related News
BudgetCity of Lethbridgelethbridge city councilmunicipal spendingBudget TalksLethbridge budget deliberationsLethbridge Draft Budget
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers