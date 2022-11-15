Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Photos: Morning fog blankets Metro Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Fog, frost and sun in the forecast across B.C.’s South Coast'
Fog, frost and sun in the forecast across B.C.’s South Coast
Chief meteorologist Mark Madryga is up on the roof of Global BC with his talking thermometer. He tells anchor Paul Haysom about the frost on his tv monitor and has the latest on the fog the Lower Mainland is experiencing in the forecast this week.

Early risers in Metro Vancouver this week have been treated to foggy landscape views, and there’s more to come.

Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said the fog banks that blanketed the Lower Mainland on Monday and Tuesday are expected to return Wednesday before clearing out Thursday.

“We have a strong temperature inversion, lots of sunshine still today, especially the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver,” he said.

“Meaning stable, stagnant (air), not much movement down low in Metro Vancouver, so that fog,” Madryga said.

Inversions develop when high-pressure air keeps the skies clear at higher altitudes. In cooler months and in the absence of wind, the ground loses heat overnight, resulting in a layer of cooler air at ground level which becomes saturated with moisture. Fog banks then develop.

Story continues below advertisement

Those foggy vistas have been on full display, much to the delight of the region’s shutterbugs. Here’s a roundup of some of what Global BC viewers saw.

Fog covers the City of Vancouver. View image in full screen
Fog covers the City of Vancouver. Michael Sean
Fog on Vancouver’s False Creek. View image in full screen
Fog on Vancouver’s False Creek. @Smith442Smith/Twitter
Fog by the Fraser River on the east side of Richmond. View image in full screen
Fog by the Fraser River on the east side of Richmond. Darren Howard
Fog in the Fraser Valley at the confluence of the Pitt and Fraser Rivers. View image in full screen
Fog in the Fraser Valley at the confluence of the Pitt and Fraser Rivers. Peter Vogel
A tower under construction peeks above the fog at Vancouver’s River District. View image in full screen
A tower under construction peeks above the fog at Vancouver’s River District. @Gdiddy86/Twitter
Fog blankets the White Rock Pier. View image in full screen
Fog blankets the White Rock Pier. David Jones
Towers hide in the fog in New Westminster. View image in full screen
Towers hide in the fog in New Westminster. @Debbielovecnd/Twitter
Fog blankets downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
Fog blankets downtown Vancouver. Sonika Arora
Fog at Burnaby Lake. View image in full screen
Fog at Burnaby Lake. Kelly Borget
Downtown Vancouver seen from Central Lonsdale in North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Downtown Vancouver seen from Central Lonsdale in North Vancouver. Blaine Barden
Towers in Burnaby seen in morning fog. View image in full screen
Towers in Burnaby seen in morning fog. Tia Malialis
Downtown Vancouver in fog seen from North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Downtown Vancouver in fog seen from North Vancouver. Peter Husar
Early morning Vancouver fog.
Early morning Vancouver fog. Michael Jespersen
Fog lifting at West Beach in White Rock. View image in full screen
Fog lifting at West Beach in White Rock. Jody Simmons
Trumpeter swans seen at Willband creek Park in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
Trumpeter swans seen at Willband creek Park in Abbotsford. Lynne Murchie
The Port Mann Bridge in the fog. View image in full screen
The Port Mann Bridge in the fog. Robert Williams
WeatherBC weatherFogPhotosFoggytemperature inversionviewer photosVancouver fogfog weatherfog photosinverstion
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers