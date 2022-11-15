Photos: Morning fog blankets Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Early risers in Metro Vancouver this week have been treated to foggy landscape views, and there’s more to come.

Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said the fog banks that blanketed the Lower Mainland on Monday and Tuesday are expected to return Wednesday before clearing out Thursday.

“We have a strong temperature inversion, lots of sunshine still today, especially the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver,” he said.

“Meaning stable, stagnant (air), not much movement down low in Metro Vancouver, so that fog,” Madryga said.

Inversions develop when high-pressure air keeps the skies clear at higher altitudes. In cooler months and in the absence of wind, the ground loses heat overnight, resulting in a layer of cooler air at ground level which becomes saturated with moisture. Fog banks then develop.

Story continues below advertisement

Those foggy vistas have been on full display, much to the delight of the region’s shutterbugs. Here’s a roundup of some of what Global BC viewers saw.

View image in full screen Fog covers the City of Vancouver. Michael Sean

View image in full screen Fog on Vancouver’s False Creek. @Smith442Smith/Twitter

View image in full screen Fog by the Fraser River on the east side of Richmond. Darren Howard

View image in full screen Fog in the Fraser Valley at the confluence of the Pitt and Fraser Rivers. Peter Vogel

View image in full screen A tower under construction peeks above the fog at Vancouver’s River District. @Gdiddy86/Twitter

View image in full screen Fog blankets the White Rock Pier. David Jones

View image in full screen Towers hide in the fog in New Westminster. @Debbielovecnd/Twitter

View image in full screen Fog blankets downtown Vancouver. Sonika Arora

View image in full screen Fog at Burnaby Lake. Kelly Borget

View image in full screen Downtown Vancouver seen from Central Lonsdale in North Vancouver. Blaine Barden

View image in full screen Towers in Burnaby seen in morning fog. Tia Malialis

View image in full screen Downtown Vancouver in fog seen from North Vancouver. Peter Husar

Early morning Vancouver fog. Michael Jespersen

View image in full screen Fog lifting at West Beach in White Rock. Jody Simmons

View image in full screen Trumpeter swans seen at Willband creek Park in Abbotsford. Lynne Murchie