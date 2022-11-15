Grey Cup celebrated amongst 1.5k Saskatchewan students at Youth Rally

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is ready to play host to Sunday’s Grey Cup with a week full of activities leading up to the big game. On Tuesday, it was all about the kids.

More than 1,500 students from nothern and central Saskatchewan filled up the Merlis Belsher Arena in Saskatoon for the Grey Cup Festival Youth Rally.

The two-hour event featured live music, entertainment, motivational messages from athletes and a reveal of the trophy.

Organizers said the event is to be exuberant and celebratory, but to motivate children through times of hardship as well.

For Saskatchewan Marathon Champion Tarrant Cross Child, who was invited as a keynote speaker at Wednesday’s rally, it was a chance to inspire the next generation.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of these youth may not ever hold the Grey Cup. But just the spirit around the Grey Cup…you know you heard the word believe as well,” he explained.

“So all these youth, that will be here today, in their journey, they may not hoist the cup but they’re also believing in things in their own realm. Whether it’s school or their own sports or within their family,” he added.

He said it’s important to show them that older generations are there for guidance, community and support, especially during times of hardship.

“For these youth that are coming here today, each one has a story. Each one has a journey of them getting to sit in one of these seats. And each and every person might be struggling with something today, so we hope through this youth rally we’re going to be able to inspire them,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The event was hosted by former Saskatchewan Roughrider Neal Hughes. He said football is part of the province’s fabric.

“Football is huge in this province. And the Saskatchewan Roughriders have a huge voice. And you have companies like Cameco backing them up and putting on this great festival for the youth. I think that’s very important. And hopefully, some of these kids come away with a different outlook on their situation in life,” Hughes explained.

Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds said many of the upcoming events are free and wanted the festivities to be accessible.

“We want to get as many people as engaged with the Grey Cup festival as possible,” he said.

The Grey Cup trophy leaves Saskatoon Wednesday morning and will travel down to Regina.