Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Sask. residents highlight province’s natural beauty in ExploreSask photo contest

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 12:58 pm
People and Places category winner in 2022 ExploreSask photo contest. View image in full screen
People and Places category winner in 2022 ExploreSask photo contest. Ahmed Awad

Tourism Saskatchewan announced the winners of the 2022 ExploreSask Photo Contest Nov. 14.

The competition launched in June and received more than 4,100 entries by the Sept. 15 deadline.

The contest displays extraordinary photos of landscapes, winter scenery and wildlife as well as Saskatchewan residents.

Saskatoon’s Ahmed Awad’s photo took the top spot in the people and places category.

People and Places category winner in 2022 ExploreSask photo contest. Taken in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
People and Places category winner in 2022 ExploreSask photo contest. Taken in Saskatoon. Ahmed Awad

Awad said he came to Canada six years ago and the country’s beauty sparked his passion for photography.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was so inspired by the outdoors here and nature and so I started investing and buying serious cameras and going out more.”

He said he has a particular interest in landscape and bird photography and has been following the ExploreSask contest and some of the previous winners for the past three years.

Read more: New YouTube channel showcases Saskatchewan’s beauty from above

“I wasn’t very confident (previously) about my photos, my photography, to take part,” said Awad. “This year I thought I had a really good collection of photos that I could enter and hopefully one would win.”

“To get this kind of validation and knowing that the judges received 4,000-plus entries and to have one of my images win is just amazing.”

“Looking at other people’s work is an inspiration and I think it’s great to be in Saskatchewan. There’s a lot to be done here, a lot to be photographed.”

Click to play video: 'New YouTube channel showcases Saskatchewan’s beauty from above'
New YouTube channel showcases Saskatchewan’s beauty from above

Other category winners included photographers from Moose Jaw, Regina and Melville, Sask.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Grand Prize Winner

Photographer: Joseph Holoien, Moose Jaw

Location: Caronport

Grand Prize Winner, Prairie Category Winner, taken in Caronport, Sask. View image in full screen
Grand Prize Winner, Prairie Category Winner, taken in Caronport, Sask. Joseph Holoien

Winter Category Winner

Photographer: Tracy Kerestesh, Melville

Location: Melville

Winter Category Winner, taken in Melville, Sask. View image in full screen
Winter Category Winner, taken in Melville, Sask. Tracy Kerestesh

Woods and Water Category Winner

Photographer: Herry Himanshu, Regina

Story continues below advertisement

Location: Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

Woods and Water Category Winner, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. View image in full screen
Woods and Water Category Winner, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. Herry Himanshu

Food and Drink Category Winner

Photographer: Naila Fawad, Regina

Location: Regina

Food and Drink Category Winner, Regina, Sask. View image in full screen
Food and Drink Category Winner, Regina, Sask. Naila Fawad
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan Tourismphoto contestExploreSaskSask scenerysask landscapeSaskatchewan beauty
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers