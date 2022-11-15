Former Winnipeg councillor Klein officially nominated by PCs for Manitoba by-election

Send this page to someone via email

A former Winnipeg city councillor is following up his mayoral bid with a run for provincial office, after getting the official nod from his party Monday evening.

Kevin Klein, who represented the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward in southwest Winnipeg from 2018 until last month’s municipal election, will stand for Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives in Kirkfield Park.

Klein, who finished third in the mayoral race and expressed his desire to run for the Manitoba Legislature less than 48 hours after those results came in, was formally nominated by the PCs on Monday.

Proud that Kevin is joining our PC Team as our candidate in Kirkfield Park. He’s a strong advocate for this community and will be a great MLA! #mbpoli https://t.co/vPlW5I6yFl — Heather Stefanson 🇺🇦 (@HStefansonMB) November 15, 2022

“I’m excited to run for the opportunity to serve the residents of Kirkfield Park. I will continue to advocate in this new role to help make our communities safer, help make life more affordable, support the improvements at the Grace Hospital ICU, and a more competitive economy,” Klein said in a statement Monday.

Another late night last night working hard to be ready for the Kirkfield Park by-election. I live in this community and I'm ready to work for this community; to fix healthcare, to freeze hydro rates, and to ensure our communities are safe. #loganforkirkfirldpark pic.twitter.com/J8Ph7yasd4 — Logan Oxenham 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (He/Him) (@LoganOxenham) November 15, 2022

The Kirkfield Park seat has been vacant since its MLA, former finance minister Scott Fielding, left politics for the private sector.

A date for a by-election in the riding has yet to be announced.

Great first canvass with @Rhonda_Nichol_, Manitoba Liberal candidate for Kirkfield Park. Good response at the doors, sign requests & great energy! Health care is on people’s minds and no candidate gets health care more than Rhonda. More at: https://t.co/H7avVhkzOr #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/pyOkOC0FV1 — Dougald Lamont (@DougaldLamont) November 12, 2022

As candidate for the governing PCs, Klein will face off against Logan Oxenham, announced as candidate for the opposition NDP in September, as well as Manitoba Liberal Rhonda Nicol and Green Party candidate Dennis Bayomi.