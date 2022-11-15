4,500 trees planted at gravel pit site in Selwyn Township this fall: Otonabee Conservation

Send this page to someone via email

Otonabee Conservation says more than 4,500 trees were planted at a gravel pit site in Selwyn Township, Ont., this fall.

The Peterborough-based conservation authority says a series of tree plantings at the pit in Ennismore included one on Sunday by volunteers from the Métis Nation of Ontario (Peterborough & District Wapiti Metis Council). The group planted 450 native species at the site.

Another 750 trees were planted at the site last week by volunteer students from schools from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board.

Otonabee Conservation says in total 4,556 trees were planted at the gravel pit site, including eastern white cedar, white spruce, tamarack and white pine species.

Story continues below advertisement

“These trees will enhance habitat and increase biodiversity as part of ongoing rehabilitation of a site currently used for aggregate extraction,” Otonabee Conservation stated.

View image in full screen Janique Labelle (left) helps Aryanne Labelle dig a hole to plant a tree at a former gravel pit site in Ennismore, Ont. Otonabee Conservation

Christa Lemelin, president of the Peterborough & District Wapiti Métis Council, says the tree planting was a great opportunity for Métis citizens and families to work with the conservation authority and the township.

“Many of our citizens live in urban areas outside of their traditional territories, so this is an opportunity for them to connect with the land, to give thanks for the important resources that this property once provided to this area, and to get their hands dirty to help rehabilitate the property for future generations,” she said.

Janette Loveys Smith, the conservation authority’s CAO/secretary-treasurer, says stewardship projects like the tree planting build strong bonds.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to work together on efforts to rehabilitate and naturalize this site while also collectively contributing to climate change mitigation efforts in our watershed,” she said.

The trees were funded by Tree Canada and One Tree Planted in partnership with the township and the conservation authority.