Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 15

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 10:17 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 15'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 15
WATCH: Temperatures holding steady — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Nov. 15, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Land purchase for a proposed downtown arena, reuniting Afghanistan refugees and managing the risk of diabetes.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon city council asked to approve land purchase for downtown arena

Saskatoon city council is holding a special meeting Wednesday on a proposed location for a downtown arena and event centre.

City administration says Saskatoon is looking to purchase the Midtown north parking lot at a price of $25 million, but before the arena can be built, the city will also be required to create more than 500 public parking stalls on city-owned land.

Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block discusses the project in this interview with Chris Carr.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City council asked to approve land purchase for downtown arena'
City council asked to approve land purchase for downtown arena

Saskatoon organization aims to reunite Afghan refugees

A local organization is helping to reunite a young man from Afghanistan with his sister who is now living in Saskatoon.

Trending Now

Kamila arrived in Canada in the summer, but her brother’s journey has been much more difficult.

Nathalie Baudais, who is a member of a private sponsorship group working hard to reunite the siblings, speaks of the challenges they are facing.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon organization aiming to reunite Afghan refugees'
Saskatoon organization aiming to reunite Afghan refugees

Diabetes awareness month in Healthy Living

Diabetes Canada reports more than 11 million Canadians are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Story continues below advertisement

Registered dietitian Brooke Bulloch looks at ways to help prevent or better manage diabetes.

She also has examples of foods to consider adding to a diet to support blood sugar management.

Click to play video: 'Diabetes awareness month in Healthy Living'
Diabetes awareness month in Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 15'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 15
DiabetesHealthy LivingDowntown ArenaGlobal News Morning SaskatoonAfghanistan RefugeesCynthia BlockSaskatooon City Council
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers