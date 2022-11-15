Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Land purchase for a proposed downtown arena, reuniting Afghanistan refugees and managing the risk of diabetes.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon city council asked to approve land purchase for downtown arena

Saskatoon city council is holding a special meeting Wednesday on a proposed location for a downtown arena and event centre.

City administration says Saskatoon is looking to purchase the Midtown north parking lot at a price of $25 million, but before the arena can be built, the city will also be required to create more than 500 public parking stalls on city-owned land.

Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block discusses the project in this interview with Chris Carr.

Saskatoon organization aims to reunite Afghan refugees

A local organization is helping to reunite a young man from Afghanistan with his sister who is now living in Saskatoon.

Kamila arrived in Canada in the summer, but her brother’s journey has been much more difficult.

Nathalie Baudais, who is a member of a private sponsorship group working hard to reunite the siblings, speaks of the challenges they are facing.

Diabetes awareness month in Healthy Living

Diabetes Canada reports more than 11 million Canadians are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Registered dietitian Brooke Bulloch looks at ways to help prevent or better manage diabetes.

She also has examples of foods to consider adding to a diet to support blood sugar management.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15.