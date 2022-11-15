Menu

Canada

COP27: Canada urging countries to expand use of carbon pricing

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 7:10 am
Click to play video: 'COP27: Biden says he’s confident US will meet carbon emissions target by 2030'
COP27: Biden says he’s confident US will meet carbon emissions target by 2030
WATCH: COP27: Biden says he's confident US will meet carbon emissions target by 2030

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada is issuing a challenge to the rest of the world to expand the use of carbon pricing in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions.

Guilbeault is hosting an event at the United Nations COP27 climate talks in Egypt Tuesday hoping to triple carbon pricing coverage from 20 per cent of global emissions today, to 60 per cent in eight years.

Read more: COP27: UN climate conference heads into final week with warming goal uncertain

He says eight other countries and the European Commission are already on board but most already have carbon pricing in place or have a program planned.

Canada’s carbon pricing system is a mix of federal and provincial policies that together cover more than 80 per cent of Canada’s total emissions, though at varying costs per tonne.

Click to play video: 'Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27'
Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27

The idea is similar to the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which Canada launched with the U.K. at COP23 in 2017 to push for ending the use of coal as a source of electricity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first discussed expanding carbon pricing globally at the climate talks last year in Glasgow, but in the year since the total emissions covered by a carbon price has not changed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

