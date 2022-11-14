Menu

Crime

Ex-PQ member Harold LeBel admits to kissing complainant but denies sex assault charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 2:09 pm
Former Parti Québécois MNA Harold Lebel walks out of the courtroom during a break at the courthouse, in Rimouski, Que., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Lebel, who faces charges of sexual assault, is testifying at his trial. View image in full screen
Former Parti Québécois MNA Harold Lebel walks out of the courtroom during a break at the courthouse, in Rimouski, Que., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Lebel, who faces charges of sexual assault, is testifying at his trial. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Former Parti Québécois legislator Harold LeBel has taken the stand in his sexual assault trial and is denying the allegations against him.

LeBel testified Monday in Rimouski, Que., that he never assaulted the complainant, whose identity is under a publication ban.

Read more: Ex-PQ member LeBel told accuser he didn’t remember night of alleged sex assault

The woman told the court last week that in his condo in October 2017, LeBel became “aggressive” when she refused his advances, unhooking her bra and insisting on entering a bathroom where she had taken refuge.

Trending Now

She said he later joined her on a bed where he repeatedly touched her sexually for several hours without consent.

Read more: Harold LeBel removed from Parti Québécois caucus following arrest

LeBel told the jury that he and the complainant kissed after a third person who was with them had gone to bed, but after kissing they both backed off and she went to the bathroom.

The woman filed a complaint with police on July 24, 2020, and LeBel, 60, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

