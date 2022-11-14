Ex-PQ member Harold LeBel admits to kissing complainant but denies sex assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

Former Parti Québécois legislator Harold LeBel has taken the stand in his sexual assault trial and is denying the allegations against him.

LeBel testified Monday in Rimouski, Que., that he never assaulted the complainant, whose identity is under a publication ban.

The woman told the court last week that in his condo in October 2017, LeBel became “aggressive” when she refused his advances, unhooking her bra and insisting on entering a bathroom where she had taken refuge.

She said he later joined her on a bed where he repeatedly touched her sexually for several hours without consent.

LeBel told the jury that he and the complainant kissed after a third person who was with them had gone to bed, but after kissing they both backed off and she went to the bathroom.

The woman filed a complaint with police on July 24, 2020, and LeBel, 60, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.