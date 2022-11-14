Inquest probes deaths of 5 inmates in eastern Ontario jail

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest into the drug-related deaths of five inmates at an eastern Ontario jail has begun today.

The inquest is examining the circumstances of the deaths at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., which occurred in separate incidents between October 2018 and April 2019.

Presiding Coroner Dr. Bob Reddoch says the inquest will look at issues of drug overdoses at the correctional facility and consider strategies to prevent further deaths.

He says the inquest jury will hear evidence that will help them reach findings on the details of the inmates’ death.

Reddoch says the jury can also make recommendations on how to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The inquest is expected to last 15 days and hear from about 25 witnesses.