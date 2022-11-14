Menu

Canada

Inquest probes deaths of 5 inmates in eastern Ontario jail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 1:41 pm
The Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ontario on Friday, April 17, 2020. View image in full screen
The Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ontario on Friday, April 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A coroner’s inquest into the drug-related deaths of five inmates at an eastern Ontario jail has begun today.

The inquest is examining the circumstances of the deaths at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., which occurred in separate incidents between October 2018 and April 2019.

Presiding Coroner Dr. Bob Reddoch says the inquest will look at issues of drug overdoses at the correctional facility and consider strategies to prevent further deaths.

He says the inquest jury will hear evidence that will help them reach findings on the details of the inmates’ death.

Reddoch says the jury can also make recommendations on how to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The inquest is expected to last 15 days and hear from about 25 witnesses.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

