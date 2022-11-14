Menu

Traffic

2 injured after car flips in No Frills parking lot in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 1:34 pm
Two people were injured following a crash in downtown Peterborough on Nov. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Two people were injured following a crash in downtown Peterborough on Nov. 12, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of George Street North and Dalhousie Street. A vehicle ended up rolled-over in the parking lot of the No Frills grocery store.

Peterborough Fire Services were called to extricate one person from the car.

Police determined the vehicle first hit a sidewalk, flipped and then crashed into a parked vehicle in the lot.

Two people were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries, police said Monday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

