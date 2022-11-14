2 injured after car flips in No Frills parking lot in downtown Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of George Street North and Dalhousie Street. A vehicle ended up rolled-over in the parking lot of the No Frills grocery store.

Peterborough Fire Services were called to extricate one person from the car.

Police determined the vehicle first hit a sidewalk, flipped and then crashed into a parked vehicle in the lot.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a serious single vehicle collision in a parking lot in downtown Peterborough. At least one person has been extricated from the vehicle by @PtboFireRescue after it rolled. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/K9zoesPw7N — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 13, 2022

Two people were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries, police said Monday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca