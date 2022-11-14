Menu

Okanagan weather: Flirting with the freezing mark

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 12:50 pm
Valley cloud redevelops Monday night into Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Valley cloud redevelops Monday night into Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Valley cloud rolled back into the Okanagan Monday morning making way for sunny breaks during the afternoon with a daytime high around the freezing mark.

The mercury is set to dip down to around -6 C Monday night as valley cloud redevelops into Tuesday morning.

Skies will clear midday with some afternoon sunny breaks as temperatures climb to around -1 C late in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies return on Wednesday with the mercury making its way to around the freezing mark.

Thursday will see a return to morning valley clouds before a mix of sun and cloud returns Friday as daytime highs slump back below freezing.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies return this weekend with daytime highs likely to sit just below 0 C.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

