Okanagan weather: Flirting with the freezing mark

Valley cloud rolled back into the Okanagan Monday morning making way for sunny breaks during the afternoon with a daytime high around the freezing mark.
The mercury is set to dip down to around -6 C Monday night as valley cloud redevelops into Tuesday morning.
Skies will clear midday with some afternoon sunny breaks as temperatures climb to around -1 C late in the day.
Mostly cloudy skies return on Wednesday with the mercury making its way to around the freezing mark.
Thursday will see a return to morning valley clouds before a mix of sun and cloud returns Friday as daytime highs slump back below freezing.
Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies return this weekend with daytime highs likely to sit just below 0 C.
