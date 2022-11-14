Okanagan weather: Flirting with the freezing mark

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Valley cloud rolled back into the Okanagan Monday morning making way for sunny breaks during the afternoon with a daytime high around the freezing mark.

The mercury is set to dip down to around -6 C Monday night as valley cloud redevelops into Tuesday morning.

Skies will clear midday with some afternoon sunny breaks as temperatures climb to around -1 C late in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies return on Wednesday with the mercury making its way to around the freezing mark.

Thursday will see a return to morning valley clouds before a mix of sun and cloud returns Friday as daytime highs slump back below freezing.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies return this weekend with daytime highs likely to sit just below 0 C.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.