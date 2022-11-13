Menu

Canada

Canada to lay fresh sanctions against Russia, provide new aid for Ukraine: sources 

By Mackenzie Gray Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 8:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces Canada to impose new sanctions on 35 more Russians'
Trudeau announces Canada to impose new sanctions on 35 more Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians. He says the group includes leaders with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom and six energy sector entities – Oct 28, 2022

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a suite of new sanctions against Russia and more aid for Ukraine during the G20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia, according to sources familiar with the package.

On Sunday, the prime minister said the Canadian delegation will continue to criticize the Russian government for its invasion of Ukraine.

“I have a strong suspicion that the Russian representative will not like what he is going to be hearing from a large number of us at the G20,” Trudeau told journalists.

Read more: Canada imposes new sanctions on Russians spreading ‘disinformation’

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the summit, but Putin has dispatched his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in his place.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Saturday that she would not meet with Lavrov if she was invited to do so at the G20 meetings, saying it would legitimize Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian troops reclaim Kherson, Russian forces retreat'
Ukrainian troops reclaim Kherson, Russian forces retreat
