World

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back by end of next week: Elon Musk

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 12, 2022 8:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Why Twitter Blue subscriptions were paused amid Elon Musk takeover'
Why Twitter Blue subscriptions were paused amid Elon Musk takeover
With Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, sweeping changes have come through to the social media platform. Global's Anne Gaviola unpacks these changes with The Peak Daily co-host Brett Chang, which includes the pausing of the new Twitter Blue subscriptions program due to an influx in verified imposter accounts. Plus, similar to Twitter, tech companies are slashing positions in mass layoffs and instituting hiring freezes. And why cryptocurrency giant Binance decided not to bail out faltering FTX company.

Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week,” billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Read more: Twitter Blue subscriptions paused after surge in verified imposter accounts

Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared, while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.

“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter’s support account – which has the “official” tag – tweeted on Friday.

The label was originally introduced on Wednesday – but “killed” by Musk just hours later.

Click to play video: 'Twitter users jumping to Mastodon; VR tech is coming to Audi'
Twitter users jumping to Mastodon; VR tech is coming to Audi

On Thursday, in his first companywide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to “survive the upcoming economic downturn” if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who saw the message told Reuters.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

TwitterElon Muskelon musk twittertwitter elon muskTwitter Blueelon musk twitter bluetwitter blue elon musk
© 2022 Reuters

