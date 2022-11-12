Winnipeg man arrested after fleeing police, attempting to toss gun

See more sharing options

A man has been arrested after he attempted to flee from police and tossed a gun in a garbage bin, Winnipeg police say.

On Thursday at 12:30 p.m. officers in the North End saw a wanted man riding a bike on a sidewalk at Main Street and Burrows Avenue.

Officers attempted to arrest him but he fled.

Police then caught up with him in the rear lane of the 200 block of Pritchard Ave.

As they caught up with him they saw him disposing of a firearm in a garbage bin, police say.

After a short pursuit, he was arrested without further incident.

Officers seized a sawed-off shotgun and one compatible round of ammunition.

A 32-year-old from Winnipeg is now facing multiple charges and remains in custody.