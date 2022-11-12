Pair charged with murder, manslaughter in death of London, Ont. musician

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police have laid charges in connection with a homicide in Gibbons Park.

Daniel Fawcett, 52, was found unresponsive around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 6 near the bottom of the Grosvenor Street hill leading into the park.

He’s remembered as a member of London’s music scene.

Police said Friday that Craig Allen, 48, has been charged with second degree murder and Allana Lebars, 40, has been charged with manslaughter.

The pair appeared in court Friday.

According to a report by the Windsor Star from last month, the pair were wanted by Windsor police for reportedly stealing debit and credit cards from lockers at gyms.

Read more: Weekend death in Gibbons Park deemed a homicide

A release from London police in May 2019 states that Lebars was charged for reportedly stealing items from gym lockers.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds in support of Fawcett’s family.