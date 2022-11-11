Mount Brydges COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed Friday for ‘unplanned maintenance’: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Caradoc Community Centre was unexpectedly closed for the day on Friday as a result of “unplanned maintenance work,” officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit said.

The clinic, located in Mount Brydges, Ont. will reopen on Monday at 11 a.m., and those who had been scheduled to get a COVID-19 shot on Friday will be contacted, the health unit said.

Residents are still able to get COVID-19 vaccinations at the Western Fair District clinic, or the Westmount Shopping Centre clinic, health officials said.

The health unit did not specify what kind of “unplanned maintenance work” caused the facility to close.

According to health unit figures, a total of 1.29 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been doled out in London and Middlesex County since late December 2020.

An average of 3,600 doses were administered weekly in the region between Oct. 2 and Nov. 5, compared to just under 2,400 per week between Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

At least 95.5 per cent of residents 12 and older received their first two primary doses, the health unit says. Twenty-five per cent have also gotten a booster dose within the last six months.