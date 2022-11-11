Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man alleged to have committed ‘multiple indecent acts’ sought by Kelowna Mounties

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 12:48 pm
The concerning video footage was taken in the the 1900 block of Lindahl Street, Kelowna, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.  . View image in full screen
The concerning video footage was taken in the the 1900 block of Lindahl Street, Kelowna, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.  . Courtesy: RCMP

RCMP are looking for a man they allege was caught on a private security system “committing multiple indecent acts.”

The concerning video footage was taken in the the 1900 block of Lindahl Street, Kelowna, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

“The Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit continue to investigate and have been collecting evidence in the neighbourhood,” Cpl. Tim Russell with the Vulnerable Person Unit said.

Click to play video: 'Brawl breaks out at Kelowna comedy show'
Brawl breaks out at Kelowna comedy show

“If you recognize the male or the unique clothing depicted in the image, we are asking that you make contact with our investigators.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2022-68916 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers call 1-800-222-8477)

 

RCMPKelowna RCMPCrime StoppersIndecent Acts1900 block of Lindahl StreetCpl. Tim RussellVulnerable Persons Unit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers