Man alleged to have committed ‘multiple indecent acts’ sought by Kelowna Mounties

RCMP are looking for a man they allege was caught on a private security system “committing multiple indecent acts.”

The concerning video footage was taken in the the 1900 block of Lindahl Street, Kelowna, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

“The Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit continue to investigate and have been collecting evidence in the neighbourhood,” Cpl. Tim Russell with the Vulnerable Person Unit said.

“If you recognize the male or the unique clothing depicted in the image, we are asking that you make contact with our investigators.”

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2022-68916 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers call 1-800-222-8477)