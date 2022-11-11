Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

International student in Kelowna scammed out of thousands of dollars

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 11:53 am
Phone call from unknown number late at night.
Phone call from unknown number late at night. File / Getty Images

An international student attending a post-secondary institution in Kelowna was threatened earlier this month with deportation during a scam phone call, and was taken for thousands of dollars in the process.

RCMP said the caller told the woman she would be deported if she did not pay $3,500 via bitcoin.

“The victim, unfamiliar with Canadian laws, completed the transaction without informing friends or family out of fear they would deport her,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Brawl breaks out at Kelowna comedy show'
Brawl breaks out at Kelowna comedy show

“Government agency employees will never ask for a payment to be made using cryptocurrency. If a payment is required, government employees do not use threats or extreme urgency like the tactics used by scammers in these types of frauds.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

If the person won’t let you off the phone or makes any types of threats if the call were to end, this is fraud and should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and your local police, said the RCMP. Regardless if money is given to the scammers or not, police are asking for the call to be reported. The Anti-Fraud Centre keeps an updated database of the various types of frauds affecting Canadians.

Click to play video: 'Preventing the homeless camp in Kelowna from becoming a permanent tent city'
Preventing the homeless camp in Kelowna from becoming a permanent tent city

Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) does not collect money or payments by phone or prepaid credit cards or through a private money transfer service provider (e.g. Pay Pal or MoneyGram).

FraudKelowna RCMPScamCanadian Anti-Fraud CentreIRCCImmigration Refugees and Citizenship CanadaMoneygramImmigration RefugeesPay Pal

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers