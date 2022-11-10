Toronto to deploy additional staff for cadaver pick-up requests amid raccoon distemper outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it is taking “additional steps” to address issues regarding the pick-up of wildlife cadavers across the city.

The city said it is taking “immediate action to address the number of service requests related to raccoon distemper and wildlife cadaver pick-up across Toronto.”

According to the city, there has been a “significant increase” in service requests regarding sick or injured wildlife and for cadaver removal.

“This influx results from a raccoon distemper outbreak, typically seen among Toronto’s raccoon population every two to three years,” the city said in a news release.

The city said the current outbreak is concentrated in the Toronto-Danforth and Beaches-East York areas.

Officials said the outbreaks usually occur between May and November, but will dissipate when colder weather arrives.

The city said it is “monitoring this issue closely,” adding that it has noticed a “slight decrease” in service requests during the first week of November.

According to the city, starting “immediately,” additional Toronto Animal Services staff have been assigned to assist with the backlog of service requests.

“Beginning next week, the City will also deploy additional staff resources from Solid Waste Management Services and Transportation Services to assist with the pick-up of cadavers,” the city said in a news release.

“This multi-divisional effort will help with the unprecedented level of cadaver service requests which has now reached more than 900 requests city-wide.”

The city said it has consulted with experts in the field and had confirmed that “while unappealing, these raccoon cadavers pose a low risk to humans and animals.”

“However, residents are reminded to avoid physical contact with raccoons,” the release read. “Pet owners are also advised to vaccinate their pets against distemper and rabies, monitor them closely when outdoors and keep them under their control, so they don’t encounter wildlife.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory thanked city staff for “working together to address this unprecedented level of cadaver pick-up requests largely due to a raccoon distemper outbreak.”

“This multi-divisional effort will help address some of the issues we’re seeing now with wildlife and is an important step to make sure we continue to have the clean and liveable city that residents and businesses expect,” he said in a statement.

The city said pick-up requests for larger animals can be submitted online or by calling 3-1-1.