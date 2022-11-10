Menu

Crime

Bradford, Ont. man facing 10 weapons charges in cross-border ransomware investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 3:54 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say a Bradford, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a cross-border ransomware investigation. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say a Bradford, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a cross-border ransomware investigation. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a Bradford, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a cross-border ransomware investigation.

On Oct. 26, OPP and the RCMP’s National Cybercrime Coordination Centre executed a search warrant at a home in Bradford.

Investigators seized evidence related to a cross-border ransomware investigation, as well as two prohibited firearms.

Following the investigation, OPP charged Mikhail Vasiliev, 33, from Bradford West Gwillimbury, with 10 weapons charges, including two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused has been released on bail in relation to the weapons charges and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Dec. 12.

OPP say the investigation remains active and ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

RCMPOPPOntario Provincial PoliceOrilliaBradfordRansomwareweapons chargesBradford West GwillimburyCybercrimeWeapons InvestigationBradford OntarioBradford OPPcross-border ransomware investigationMikhil Vasiliev
