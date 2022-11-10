Menu

Crime

Armed robber hits business on Kelowna’s main strip

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 4:09 pm
FILE. RCMP lights. View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP lights. File photo

An employee of a Bernard Avenue business was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday and Kelowna Mounties are still looking for the suspect.

The victim said it was around 10 p.m. when a man in a black ski mask and gloves entered the business and pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly handed over a black bag and demanded money.

“An undisclosed amount of cash, four packages of cigarettes and other merchandise was taken before the suspect departed on foot,” RCMP said in a press release. “It is unknown which direction the suspect headed or if a vehicle was involved.”

Click to play video: 'Brawl breaks out at Kelowna comedy show'
Brawl breaks out at Kelowna comedy show

Police said they used a number of resources in an attempt to locate the suspect, including a police dog, but the suspect was not found is unknown at this time.

Police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-camera footage from the area during the time of the robbery, or who has information that could lead to an arrest, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250- 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-70139.

Tips can also be submitted to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at crimestoppers.net.

