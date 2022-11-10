Armed robber hits business on Kelowna’s main strip

Send this page to someone via email

An employee of a Bernard Avenue business was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday and Kelowna Mounties are still looking for the suspect.

The victim said it was around 10 p.m. when a man in a black ski mask and gloves entered the business and pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly handed over a black bag and demanded money.

“An undisclosed amount of cash, four packages of cigarettes and other merchandise was taken before the suspect departed on foot,” RCMP said in a press release. “It is unknown which direction the suspect headed or if a vehicle was involved.”

1:47 Brawl breaks out at Kelowna comedy show

Police said they used a number of resources in an attempt to locate the suspect, including a police dog, but the suspect was not found is unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-camera footage from the area during the time of the robbery, or who has information that could lead to an arrest, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250- 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-70139.

Tips can also be submitted to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at crimestoppers.net.