Springfield police officer charged after allegedly firing gun in detachment

Manitoba’s police watchdog is recommending charges be laid against an officer with the Springfield Police Service accused of firing a gun in the detachment.

The Independent Investigation Unit previously said on-duty officer fired his gun in the detachment office Feb. 14.

When the IIU announced its investigation in May, the watchdog said no one was injured, but gave no further details.

At the time the IIU said it had been notified about the incident on April 28 after the Springfield Police Service had “recently become aware” of it.

On Thursday IIU’s civilian director, Zane Tessler, said there are reasonable grounds to believe offences occurred under the criminal code.

A current Springfield police officer and a former officer with the service have each been charged with careless use of a firearm and obstructing justice.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Beausejour Provincial Court Dec. 6.

The IIU said it wouldn’t comment further on the case while its before the courts.