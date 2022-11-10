Manitoba Tory party president says cancellation of fundraiser won’t have big impact

Send this page to someone via email

The president of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative party says the cancellation of a major fundraising dinner won’t have a big impact on party finances.

The $200-a-plate dinner, scheduled for Friday of next week, was recently cancelled.

Party president Brent Pooles says the move was due to several competing events including the Grey Cup in Regina, which Premier Heather Stefanson is scheduled to attend.

Pooles says the party is also in the process of nominating candidates for next year’s election and is preparing for a byelection in the Kirkfield Park constituency, which must be called in the coming days.

Read more: Kevin Klein to seek Manitoba PC nod for Kirkfield Park byelection following mayoral loss

Story continues below advertisement

Pooles says the party has not lost any deposit or other money for cancelling the event and will focus on raising direct donations.

He was unable to say how many tickets had been sold but says those who purchased tickets are getting refunds.

The dinner was to include a speech from Stefanson. She is still scheduled to speak earlier in the day at a breakfast awards ceremony for the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association.