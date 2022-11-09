Menu

World

Pelosi husband attack: Suspect indicted on federal charges

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 9, 2022 10:33 pm
Man charged in Paul Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty to all charges
Man charged in Paul Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty to all charges
Frightening new details of the man accused of assaulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul. Court documents say the suspect was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other federal politicians. During his first court appearance in a California courthouse Tuesday the suspect pled not guilty to all charges he faces – Nov 2, 2022

A man already in custody in last month’s attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

The charges against David DePape stem from the Oct. 28 break-in at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home are the same as but supersede those in an earlier federal complaint that was filed on October 31.

When officers’ responded to Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, they found Paul Pelosi and DePape fighting over a hammer, according to the six_page indictment. When an officer directed DePape to drop the hammer he responded, “ummm nope,” before forcefully swinging it at Paul Pelosi, the indictment said.

Read more: Pelosi says future plans impacted by attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’

The exchange lasted about 15 seconds, and left Pelosi and DePape lying on the floor with blood swelling around Paul Pelosi’s head, the indictment said.

DePape, 42, of Richmond, a San Francisco suburb, was arrested inside the Pelosi residence. When Paul Pelosi called 911, he told officers that he was sleeping when a man he had never seen before entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi.

Officers later found that a glass door to the back porch had been broken. They recovered a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties.

The assault roiled the political world days before the hotly contested midterm elections, the first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Threats against lawmakers and election officials have been at all-time highs and authorities have issued warning about rising extremism in the U.S.

Nancy Pelosi makes first address since husband's attack, thanks people for support
Nancy Pelosi makes first address since husband’s attack, thanks people for support

DePape’s public defender, Adam Lipson, did not immediately respond to telephone and emailed messages. He last week entered a not guilty plea to related state charges filed against DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories. A San Francisco judge ordered DePape held without bail on the state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse, and he also has been placed on a federal hold in the case.

He was indicted on federal charges including assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties. A second charge alleges he attempted to kidnap a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.

The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and the second a maximum 20 years in prison.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

