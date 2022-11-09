Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Transport Quebec cancels plans to evict homeless encampment under Ville-Marie expressway

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Transport Quebec cancels plans to evict homeless encampment under Ville-Marie Expressway'
Transport Quebec cancels plans to evict homeless encampment under Ville-Marie Expressway
WATCH: The homeless encampment underneath Montreal’s Ville-Marie Expressway can stay for now. Quebec's transport ministry has postponed the eviction which was scheduled for Thursday. Global's Olivia O'Malley reports.

The homeless encampment underneath the Ville-Marie expressway can stay for now. Quebec’s Transport Ministry has postponed the eviction that was scheduled for Thursday.

“As of today, the date has not been confirmed yet,” said Transport Ministry spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.

Crews repairing the structure say it can’t be done safely with people living underneath it, but the residents of the encampment say they were given nowhere to go.

“We feel that it is necessary to have more time to find better alternatives for the campers,” said Bensadoun.

According to the transport spokesperson, the Ministry of Health and Social Services is now involved in the process.

Read more: Quebec transport ministry to evict homeless encampment to repair Ville-Marie Expressway

Story continues below advertisement

When the news spread Wednesday afternoon, there was a celebratory atmosphere at the encampment.

One camper who wished to stay anonymous told Global News that she is so happy, she feels like crying.

“It’s an awful lot of stress off for them. They’ve been very anxious this morning, as they were last night. And it really is a great relief,” said Resilience Montreal executive director David Chapman.

While the mood is jubilant, campers know it will still be an issue in the future. The Transport Ministry has no plans to postpone the ongoing repairs.

Read more: Community groups, Montreal mayor, call for permanent resources for the homeless

Going forward the campers ask the government to give them more suitable living arrangements and more than 10 days’ notice before kicking them out.

“We will co-operate with them from beginning to the end,” said Jacco Suban, who has been living at the encampment for several months.

For now, they say are going to enjoy their hard-fought battle, celebrating the victory together Wednesday night with a dinner at their home under the highway.

Related News
QuebecHomelessShelterHomeless EncampmentMontreal homelessnessTransport Quebecville-marie expressway
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers