Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. pharmacy issues alert after liquid acetaminophen for kids mislabelled

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 10:56 pm
An example of the labelling on the affected acetaminophen. View image in full screen
An example of the labelling on the affected acetaminophen. Ministry of Health

Shoppers Drug Mart has issued an alert about liquid acetaminophen sold at one of its Richmond locations that was improperly labelled.

The company said the affected product was labelled as a 50mg/5ml solution, and sold in 100ml amber bottles.

Read more: Warning issued against Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 after promotion in Kelowna, B.C.

The product was sold between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6 at the 118900 Cambie Road location in Richmond.

The College of Pharmacists of BC said it had been alerted about the mislabeling, which it said affected product for children.

Anyone who bought the product is being asked not to consume it, and to return it to the pharmacy for a replacement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The college said it was “looking into” the situation to “ensure that regulatory requirements have been met or if further investigatoin is necessary to protect the public’s interest.

Read more: B.C. man hospitalized after pharmacy accidentally gives him powerful opioid

The company apologized for the error, but said there had been no reports of illness associated with the mislabeled bottles.

Anyone with further questions is advised to phone the pharmacy.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: In search of children’s cold and flu medication and how video gaming can boost your child’s brain power.'
Health Matters: In search of children’s cold and flu medication and how video gaming can boost your child’s brain power.
HealthShoppers Drug MartHealth warningAcetaminophenmislabeledkids acetaminophenmislabeled acetaminophenmislabeled product
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers