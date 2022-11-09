B.C. pharmacy issues alert after liquid acetaminophen for kids mislabelled

Send this page to someone via email

Shoppers Drug Mart has issued an alert about liquid acetaminophen sold at one of its Richmond locations that was improperly labelled.

The company said the affected product was labelled as a 50mg/5ml solution, and sold in 100ml amber bottles.

The product was sold between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6 at the 118900 Cambie Road location in Richmond.

The College of Pharmacists of BC said it had been alerted about the mislabeling, which it said affected product for children.

Anyone who bought the product is being asked not to consume it, and to return it to the pharmacy for a replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

The college said it was “looking into” the situation to “ensure that regulatory requirements have been met or if further investigatoin is necessary to protect the public’s interest.

The company apologized for the error, but said there had been no reports of illness associated with the mislabeled bottles.

Anyone with further questions is advised to phone the pharmacy.