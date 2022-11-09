Menu

Crime

Photographer charged after sex assaults reported at Newmarket school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 1:50 pm
Barrie resident Scott Kresan Tilbe, 30, was arrested and charged with multiple offences. View image in full screen
Barrie resident Scott Kresan Tilbe, 30, was arrested and charged with multiple offences. Handout / York Regional Police

A photographer is facing charges after two victims reported being sexually assaulted at a school in Newmarket, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said in a statement Wednesday that officers launched an investigation on Sept. 21 after a female victim came forward and reported a sexual assault.

The alleged incident occurred a few days prior — on Sept. 16 — when she was getting her school photo taken.

Police said, as they were investigating, a second victim from the same school came forward and reported a sexual assault by the same person.

On Nov. 2, Barrie resident Scott Kresan Tilbe, 30, was arrested and has been charged in connection with the incidents.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference — person under 16 and sexual exploitation.

Police released his image and asked any other possible victims to come forward.

