Traffic

OPP charge Palmerston man after dog falls out of moving off-road vehicle

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 1:22 pm
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

A Palmerston man is facing traffic act charges after a dog fell out of a side-by-side vehicle.

Wellington County OPP say an officer was on patrol when he discovered the off-road vehicle travelling on Main Street East in Palmerston on Tuesday.

They say three dogs were riding in the back of the vehicle at the time.

Investigators say that was when one of the dogs fell out the back and landed on the roadway.

They say the dog was not hurt.

The 28-year-old was charged with having an insecure load under the Highway Traffic Act.

OPPKitchener newsDogVehicleWellington CountyOff-RoadSide by SidePalmerston
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

