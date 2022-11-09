OPP charge Palmerston man after dog falls out of moving off-road vehicle

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Palmerston man is facing traffic act charges after a dog fell out of a side-by-side vehicle.

Wellington County OPP say an officer was on patrol when he discovered the off-road vehicle travelling on Main Street East in Palmerston on Tuesday.

They say three dogs were riding in the back of the vehicle at the time.

Investigators say that was when one of the dogs fell out the back and landed on the roadway.

They say the dog was not hurt.

The 28-year-old was charged with having an insecure load under the Highway Traffic Act.