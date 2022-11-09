Menu

Consumer

Gas prices in southern Ontario to fall another 4 cents/litre Thursday: analyst

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 10:57 am
Gas prices in southern Ontario are expected to fall another four cents a litre on Thursday, according to a fuel analyst.

“In the short term, we can expect gas prices that fell 4 cents a litre today in Ontario, will fall another 4 cents a litre tomorrow,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

Prices dropped Wednesday to 172.9 cents a litre and another four-cent drop could see prices dip to 168.9 litre for regular gas on Thursday.

He also added that markets “seem to be indicating a further drop in the price,” although McTeague noted it was too early to definitively say.

The projected eight cent drop over two days comes as gas prices went up around 20 cents a litre just two weeks ago at the end of October.

“I think markets are still in a major tug of war,” McTeague said.

