New talks between Metrolinx, GO Transit union scheduled for Friday

Commuters in the Greater Golden Horseshoe face a full week of disruption with a strike by GO Transit workers set to extend until at least Friday.

In a statement to Global News, provincial transit agency Metrolinx, which runs GO Transit, said the next round of negotiations with unionized workers was not scheduled until Friday.

That means 2,200 GO Transit staff, including drivers, who walked off the job at midnight on Monday will stay on strike until talks reach a conclusion.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 and Metrolinx, which operates GO’s bus service, have both expressed willingness to return to the negotiating table.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said negotiations would resume on Friday, Nov. 11.

“Metrolinx remains hopeful an agreement can be reached to welcome back our ATU colleagues and get our GO buses back on the road for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

With no new talks planned until Friday, commuters face continued disruption as strike action drags on.

ATU Local 1587 president Rob Cormier told Global News he had hoped to meet on Wednesday and did not understand the decision to wait until Friday. He said just one day of talks had been scheduled so far.

Cormier said he hoped Metrolinx would come to the table “with something serious” because his members would “like to end this” soon and get back to work.

Metrolinx said talks have been ongoing with the union since April.