N.S. housing minister addresses controversial bill with Halifax councillors who call it ‘overreach’

Nova Scotia’s housing minister made his way to Halifax council chambers to address a controversial provincial bill that some municipal councillors are calling an overreach.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr spoke to councillors Tuesday about Bill 225, which would give him the legislative authority to nullify Halifax Regional Municality’s bylaws “to allow and encourage faster housing construction.”

Lohr said the power could only be used on bylaws related to public housing or development, ones that are matters of public interest, and ones that have been enacted within six months.

The bill was also amended following concerns by a group representing African Nova Scotians. The government’s amendment would require the housing minister to consult with representatives of historic Black communities before he or she blocks any city bylaw that specifically affects them.

Citing a Canadian Home Builders Association study that found Halifax ranked as one of the slowest in the country to approve development applications, Lohr said he had to act.

“I think that you can put HRM number one in planning approval process timelines, rather than 20th, and that will reduce the cost — not only for affordable housing but for all housing,” said Lohr.

“The urgency of the housing crisis, which just reaches right across the province, and is very severe here in HRM shows up in homelessness and affordability. Those are driving my activity.”

But councillors disagreed with the decision, and criticized the lack of consultation.

“He said the right things about wanting to work together, however, the behaviour from this government on housing doesn’t show that,” said District 6 Coun. Tony Mancini.

District 2 Coun. David Hendsbee called it an “overreach.”

“I’m concerned, though, that Bill 225 was probably the biggest overreach by a provincial government since amalgamation,” he said.

Lohr has said that the bill is directly aimed at HRM’s bylaw proposal that would limit construction hours each day — cutting noise off at 8 p.m. rather than 9:30 p.m.

“That’s most concerning … it’s not about the noise bylaw, it’s about what’s next,” said Mancini.

The bill still needs to go through third reading and royal assent, but Lohr said he doesn’t expect any further changes to it.

He was also pressured by Mayor Mike Savage to open provincial land for people to tent, as winter fast approaches.

Lohr told reporters at Province House that idea will be further discussed.

— with files from Rebecca Lau and The Canadian Press