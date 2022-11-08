Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day: Road closures, parking restrictions for annual parade in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 5:05 pm
The cenotaph in City Park in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
The cenotaph in City Park in Kelowna, B.C. Global News

Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for parts of downtown Kelowna on Remembrance Day.

On Friday morning, Branch 26 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Kelowna will lead a parade downtown to a memorial ceremony at City Park.

To accommodate the parade, the City of Kelowna says road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect along the route from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.

Read more: Remembrance Day: Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe raid

The parade will proceed along the lakefront promenade, southbound from Stuart Park, beginning at 10:40 a.m., eventually entering City Park via Abbott Street.

Abbott Street will be closed to traffic between Bernard and Lawrence avenues, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Barricades will also be in place on Bernard Avenue at Mill Street.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Remembering Canada’s ‘forgotten battle’'
Remembering Canada’s ‘forgotten battle’

Following the conclusion of the memorial ceremony at the City Park cenotaph, parade participants will march back towards City Hall. During the return march, Lawrence Avenue will be closed between Abbott and Water streets.

Police and traffic control personnel will be stationed along the parade route.

Click to play video: '‘No Stone Left Alone’ honours fallen veterans in Vernon, B.C.'
‘No Stone Left Alone’ honours fallen veterans in Vernon, B.C.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganRemembrance DayCity of Kelownadowntown kelownaCity ParkKelowna City ParkRemembrance Day paradeKelowna Remebrance Day paradeKelowna street closures
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers