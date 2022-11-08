Remembrance Day: Road closures, parking restrictions for annual parade in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for parts of downtown Kelowna on Remembrance Day.

On Friday morning, Branch 26 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Kelowna will lead a parade downtown to a memorial ceremony at City Park.

To accommodate the parade, the City of Kelowna says road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect along the route from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.

The parade will proceed along the lakefront promenade, southbound from Stuart Park, beginning at 10:40 a.m., eventually entering City Park via Abbott Street.

Abbott Street will be closed to traffic between Bernard and Lawrence avenues, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Barricades will also be in place on Bernard Avenue at Mill Street.

Following the conclusion of the memorial ceremony at the City Park cenotaph, parade participants will march back towards City Hall. During the return march, Lawrence Avenue will be closed between Abbott and Water streets.

Police and traffic control personnel will be stationed along the parade route.