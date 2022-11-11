Remembrance Day ceremony 2022 to be held at Kingsway Legion in Edmonton

A Remembrance Day ceremony is set to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Kingsway Legion at 14339 50 Street NE in Edmonton.
Friday’s ceremony will include performances of the national anthem and Last Post, two minutes of silence, followed by the Lament and the Rouse.
There will also be several readings, blessings and laying of wreaths.
Attendees are reminded to dress for the weather. Legion members are encouraged to wear their uniform.
For the last couple of years, the Kingsway Legion has hosted Remembrance Day ceremonies in Edmonton in the absence of the larger event at the University of Alberta Butterdome.
Global News will livestream the Kingsway Legion Cenotaph ceremony on Friday morning.
