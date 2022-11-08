Vernon RCMP release sketch of suspect in alleged child grabbing incident

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged case of child grabbing last month is still being investigated, say Vernon RCMP, which released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday.

According to police, the Oct. 11 incident happened on the grounds of Harwood Elementary School, just after dismissal at 2:30 p.m., with an unknown man grabbing the arm of a 10-year-old boy, then asking the child to go with him.

RCMP say the child pulled away from the suspect, then safely made it home.

Upon being alerted, police say they immediately searched the area, though the suspect wasn’t located, before notifying the public the next day.

Now, they’re asking for the public’s help.

“A forensic composite sketch of the suspect has been compiled,” said Const. Chris Terleski, “and we are releasing it to the public who we hope can assist us in identifying the suspect and furthering our investigation.”

The suspect is described as in his late 50s with a tall, slender build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing jean overalls and a brown shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.