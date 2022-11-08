Town of Innisfil giving people festive alternatives for paying parking tickets

Send this page to someone via email

For the eighth year in a row, the Town of Innisfil, Ont., is giving residents with outstanding parking tickets a chance to pay their fines through toy and food donations instead of cash.

Starting next week, the town will launch its annual Scrooge the Ticket campaign from Monday, Nov. 14 to Monday, Nov. 28.

During that period, anyone who receives a parking fine in Innisfil can donate children’s toys, gift cards or non-perishable food items in lieu of paying their ticket.

All donations collected, including eligible tickets paid online, will be provided to the Innisfil Food Bank, an outreach program of the Innisfil Community Church.

“Our residents truly love this initiative, and we are so happy to be offering it again,” says Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

“We know that no one enjoys receiving a parking ticket, but our residents certainly brighten up when they find out they have the opportunity to donate to a great cause during the festive season.”

Since its inception eight years ago, the Scrooge the Ticket campaign has collected and donated nearly $24,000 in toys, cash and food for Innisfil residents in need.

Participants who choose to donate are asked to bring their items to Innisfil Town Hall at 2101 Innisfil Beach Rd., no later than Monday, Nov. 28.

The donated items must be equal to or greater than the value of the parking fine, and a receipt of purchase for the item(s) must be presented.

More information on the campaign is available on the Town of Innisfil’s website.